Commanders Cover Up Inaccuracies On Sean Taylor Memorial

Did the Commanders roll out a half-completed memorial to commemorate the late fan-favorite Sean Taylor?

It appears so after the team released a round of updates to the Taylor memorial over the weekend. The changes covered up inaccuracies that fans pointed out when the memorial debuted on Nov. 27 — the 15th anniversary of his death.

RELATED: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS UNVEIL SHAMEFUL SEAN TAYLOR TRIBUTE WITH GLARING INACCURACIES

Over the weekend, the Taylor memorial at FedEx Field sported several updates, including a historically-accurate Reebok jersey and signature Taylor uniform details featuring the taped-up face mask and cleats — as relayed by NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

The Commanders made changes to the Sean Taylor installation at FedEx Field, as @PeteHaileyNBCS mentioned.



Here’s a before-and-after …



Note the switch to Reebok on the jersey, the taped face mask and cleats, and the socks. pic.twitter.com/ihsGVptn04 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022

Today marks the 15th anniversary of Sean Taylor’s passing.



The @Commanders will honor him with 21 decals on their helmets. 🙌💛 pic.twitter.com/9SPRctz0Mi — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022

Commanders Fumbled the Memorial

The Commanders released a statement on their new-look Taylor memorial:

“We recognize the importance of making the Sean Taylor memorial as authentic as possible to fans’ memories of him, and working with his family, have made some changes and are working with them on some special additions,” the statement read. “And we will continue to make it better over time as opportunities arise.”

At the time of the memorial’s debut, football fans speculated that the long-overdue move to honor Taylor, a two-time Pro Bowl safety that tragically passed in 2007, was announced to cover up some off-the-field controversies ailing team owner Daniel Snyder.

Though it’s nice to see Taylor earn a permanent spot in FedEx Field (no statue?), the Commanders can’t seem to get anything right.

This Sunday marks the 15th Anniversary of Sean Taylor's passing 💛



We will honor him throughout the day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fs5KBHcdoP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 22, 2022