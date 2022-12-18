Commanders Can Cover At Home Against Stumbling Giants

Giants vs. Commanders, 8:20 ET

Another game between division rivals and we have it on primetime. They have identical records at 7-5-1 and tied in their last matchup. Now, the Giants started the season extremely well and have lost three of their past four. The Commanders are on the opposite side and doing much better lately and have won three of their past four games.

The Giants were absolutely destroyed last week as we saw the Eagles destroy them at home. This has been a very ugly stretch for them. The Cowboys and Lions were able to take the Giants down. It was a bit surprising that they lost to the Lions as a home favorite. They didn’t just lose, either. They were beaten by 13 points. It wasn’t a pretty game for them and it really hasn’t been a good stretch for them overall. Still, they played really well against the Commanders in the one game they’ve already played. Even at home they were not able to pull it out. Looking at the box score of the game, you’ll need to assume that the Giants look to try and stop the pass. Taylor Heinicke had a nice game overall, but the Giants still allowed 165 yards which allowed the passing game to open up more because they had to sell out to stop the run a bit. The result of this game hinges on the Giants secondary. The Giants were able to sack Heinicke five times.

As for the Commanders, we see them taking on the Giants after a bye week. So they tied, had a bye week, and now are at home. Heinicke has played better and honestly the turnaround of the team probably should be attributed to him being under center. He’s done a great job of protecting the ball, he’s connected well with star receiver Terry McClaurin, and it has opened up some holes for the running game. Speaking of the running game, New York needs to stop the passing game as I mentioned before. This means the Commanders should look to be running the ball so they can force the Giants a bit closer to the line then beat them deep.

These two teams are trending completely opposite. Aside from the tie, we are seeing the Giants falling and the Commanders rising up. The first match we saw a tie between them and the line here is at 4.5 which shows that the Commanders are the better team and not just on a neutral field. I like them to cover this game. The Giants have lost by at least eight points in all three of their past losses. Take Washington to cover the -4.5.

