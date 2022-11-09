Comedy Director Scolds Woke Hollywood For ‘Destroying Comedy’

David Zucker directed a list of acclaimed comedies that include “Airplane,” “Scary Movie 3,” “Scary Movie 4,” and “The Naked Gun.”

Zucker understands his line of succession is short. He sees that the future of humor is limited. Zucker blames cowardly and fragile Hollywood producers for sacrificing comedy in response to a politically correct climate that continues to escalate.

“They’re destroying comedy because of nine percent of the people who don’t have a sense of humor,” Zucker said in an interview with PragerU.

The director is referring to the woke in the media and entertainment industries who take no joke without offense. Unless, of course, the joke focuses on Donald Trump and white men. The joke-police approve of those two topics.

Zucker stressed that if a filmmaker were to recreate “Airplane,” his most famous film, today that they’d have to do so without the humor.

[It would be the same film] just without the jokes,” he added.

The Woke canceled comedy.

In October, we published a column on the fate of comedy. See, there’s never been more fodder for satire emanating from American society. However, there’s never been more reluctance to produce humor at the risk of upsetting some pandering weasel at Slate.

We explained:

Performers used to clap themselves on the back for that killer joke that drew “oohs” from the crowd. Today, they just hope no one in the crowd calls them bigoted on social media.

The list of apologies from comedians is extensive and escalating. Did you know all jokes are either racist, homophobic, transphobic, dangerous, or threatening? Well, it turns out they are.

Comedy is predictable and repetitive. If you hadn’t heard, white women like coffee, Trump has small hands, and a man wore Viking horns to the Capitol.

That’s about the extent of the political derision from corporate “comedic” brands. And what a time to see such a historically significant part of American culture, comedy, wane.

Truthfully, never has there been more fodder for witty satire. The country deserves to look itself in the mirror with both laughter and humiliation. American culture is a bleeding parody of an Orwellian society.

You can read that full column below:

There's never been more fodder for satire.



American culture's satire. Our president talks to dead people. Kamala's fighting racism with racist 'equity.' The word 'woman' is in dispute.



Yet comedic brands have never been more frightened to joke.



Columnhttps://t.co/eaIJEhdw5E — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 5, 2022

David Zucker is optimistic, however, that society will one day tilt back toward a semblance of common sense.

“Comedy is in trouble, of course, but I think it’s going to come back,” he said. “There’s a pendulum, and the pendulum will swing back. I’d like to see comedy filmmakers do comedies without fear.”

One can only hope. Americans deserve to laugh — at content other than reality.