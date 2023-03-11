Comedians Against Comedy: Seth Meyers Attacks Conservatives In Yet Another Late-Night Partisan Rant

Videos by OutKick

“Saturday Night Live” alum Seth Meyers learned plenty from the king of far-left satire, Jon Stewart.

The former “Daily Show” host taught Hollywood how to selectively edit news clips to pounce and seize on GOP miscues while ignoring Democrats behaving badly.

That describes the entire late-night landscape today with the exceptions of Greg Gutfeld at Fox News and, at times, Bill Maher’s “Real Time” gig at HBO.

So it’s not surprising to see Meyers attack his fellow comedians who dare speak truth to power while leaving out core facts tied to the latest culture wars.

Earlier this week, the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host mocked unmentioned comics (but we know who they are) and the politician who poses the greatest GOP challenge to Donald Trump in 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meyers starts his attack on DeSantis by describing the Floridian’s war on “so-called woke.” That’s your first cue that Meyers doesn’t have reality top of mind. We all know what’s woke today, but attaching “so-called” to the phrase is akin to journalists who put Cancel Culture in scare quotes – as if it doesn’t exist.

Farcical.

Meyers incorrectly says DeSantis can’t even define the word woke, and then offers up his own dishonest interpretation.

“Anything that bothers conservatives and wealthy, old comedians.”

Dave Chappelle is 49. Bill Burr is 54. Tyler Fischer appears to be in his 30s. JP Sears is 41. Ryan Long is in his 30s. Are they all “old?” Does their wealth, or lack thereof, make their opinions less relevant? Sadly, Meyers makes a cozy living earning tepid ratings for his NBC late-night show. His income level shouldn’t be used against him, but that’s how a hack comic operates.

Meyers alleges that woke refers to meaningless culture war issues like sexualized M&M candies and such. Woke also refers to judging people by their immutable characteristics while ignoring their talents, abilities and qualifications.

The result? Incompetent people holding positions of great significance because they check the right identity boxes.

See Karine Jean-Pierre, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as Exhibit A, B and C.

Woke also yields toxic scholastic lessons meant to demean white students and introduce them to sexual material at a shockingly early age.

Deflection. Distraction. Denial. And this is supposed to be political humor? Yikes. And yet Meyers keeps laughing at his own “jokes.” Yes, sometimes scare quotes are appropriate.

Meyers powers on, showing his pop culture ignorance along the way.

“What the heck is the woke mind virus?” he asks, oblivious to the fact that Elon Musk famously used the term and made it go viral months ago.

He then suggests it’s conservatives who have that “mind virus,” because they don’t want to bring “gender affirming care” to children and fear drag shows. Conservatives want to protect confused pre-teens from altering their bodies permanently and suffering the loss of a sexual future through hormone blockers. They also hope to keep tiny children from seeing sexualized, semi-naked drag queens twerking in front of them.

Meyers wasn’t done doling out Fake News. He suggested DeSantis wants to prevent accurate history from being taught in the classroom. It’s another lie touted by both the far-Left and activists like Andrea Mitchell.

She later partially apologized for her tremendous lie.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis humiliates MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell and Vice President Kamala Harris for lying about his record.



Mitchell's apology is groveling and sad, DeSantis' team says it is still not enough. pic.twitter.com/Nc9fwEfLEp — Dale Jackson – "Alabama's Most Trusted Journalist" (@TheDaleJackson) February 23, 2023

Meyers also accused the GOP of “banning books” while neglecting to mention said books involved pornographic material.

DeSantis personally refuted that charge this week.

DeSantis plays graphic video of ‘pornographic’ books found in Florida schools at press conference https://t.co/m2xNKaQSvU pic.twitter.com/8bGqJJfdlr — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2023

Meyers capped the rant by saying conservatives are upset about gas stoves being targeted by the Left. Crazy right? Except they are being targeted.

Meyers is just another late-night partisan who does the DNC’s bidding, with truth and comedy getting caught in the crossfire. Is it any wonder Meyers’ future at NBC looks … uncertain?