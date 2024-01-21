Comedian Natasha Leggero Exposed Her Boobs On Stage At The Hollywood Improv

Videos by OutKick

Natasha Leggero decided it was time that someone put fellow comedian Bert Kreischer in his place. She was tasked with following him at the Hollywood Improv on Wednesday night as part of Skyler Stone’s Comedy Rocks event and seized the opportunity.

A shirtless Bert introduced her and as she hit the stage she turned the opening of her set into a strip tease. Natasha started dancing, took off her jacket, dropped the straps to her overalls, then took off her shirt and exposed her boobs to the crowd.

Natasha Leggero attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The move was a hit. The crowd loved it, Bert loved it, going topless was the perfect way to follow-up his performance. He could be heard saying of her boob-baring opening, “I gotta take my pants off now.”

Natasha then grabbed the mic, and her jacket, and got right to work telling her jokes. No doubt about it, she stole the show. A show, that in addition to Bert, included the likes of David Spade and Tiffany Haddish.

According to TMZ, she came up with the idea after Bert’s first performance of the night. She knew he was a hard act to follow and decided to steal his topless move after he killed it for a second time.

Add Pulling Her Boobs Out To Natasha Leggero’s Repertoire

Natasha said of her show stealing move, “If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?” No arguments here. Hitting the stage and pulling out your boobs is a decent strategy to ensure that you don’t bomb.

That said, Natasha wasn’t going to give anyone the opportunity to talk her out of it. After plotting out her plan to open her set by going topless, she kept it under wraps until unleashing it on the crowd.

Not allowing anyone to talk her out of it was a brilliant move, as was the idea to go topless. It was the perfect answer to Bert Kreischer killing it.

It’s now in her toolbox should she need to cut another comedian down to size.