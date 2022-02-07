Comedian Heather McDonald Recovering After Fainting On Stage, Hitting Head

Videos by OutKick

There was nothing funny about standup comedian Heather McDonald’s latest act. Well actually, it may have been funny for a while, but at the end, it became frightening.

McDonald, 51, collapsed during her set in Tempe, Arizona late Saturday. She crashed to the stage and fractured her skull.

All appears to be OK now, thankfully, as McDonald was at least coherent enough to address her Instagram followers later in the evening.

“So, I’m in the emergency room, I look weird,” she wrote. “Oh my God, I’m so, so, so, so sorry.”

McDonald went on to say that she had actually passed out — a first for her.

“I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy,” McDonald recalled. “You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. Oh my God, I cannot believe this happened, I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show. … I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”

For those who wonder about such things, McDonald’s reps told a Phoenix TV station that she was the victim of dehydration and has tested negative for COVID-19.

“Citing eyewitnesses, TMZ reports that at the top of the show, the comic told a joke about coronavirus vaccines and fell to the floor,” the New York Post wrote. “According to the outlet, many thought the collapse was part of an act.”

But it was no joke.

McDonald said her head hurts and she is exhausted, but other than that, she is looking forward to getting back on her feet. And hopefully, staying there.

We hope that for her, too.

