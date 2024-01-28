Comedian Bill Burr Gives Hilarious Take On The Difficulty Of Being A Bills Fan, Rips Viral Crying Guy

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo sports fans are known to have dealt with their fair share of heartbreak over the years. However, after another postseason run squandered by a kick going wide right, comedian Bill Burr offered a hilarious take on their suffering.

People often talk about how hard those fans have it, but Burr explained why he’s sick of hearing that on an episode of his Monday Morning Podcast alongside comic Paul Virzi.

In short, Burr’s lack of sympathy comes from the fact that opposing fans don’t chant anything at them.

We rooted for the Bills. But the crying… pic.twitter.com/8rsvgUxfYi — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 27, 2024

“You know what? F–k them,” Burr said when Virzi brought up the Bills. “I’m so sick of everybody acting like, ‘Oh my god, it’s gotta be so f–king hard. Paul, nobody chants anything at them.”

Virzi asked for an explanation and Burr obliged.

“The f–king Rangers, my whole time grown up (opposing fans yelled), “1940!” Just rubbing it in your face in some regular-season f–king game. They chanted “1918!” at the f–king Red Sox. Dude, look at the little Lions. The Lions went 0-16. Haven’t sniffed a f–king championship since the 1950s.

That’s all true. I’m not sure if Buffalo has usurped the Chicago Cubs as sports’ loveable losers. I don’t remember people being particularly brutal toward the Cubs once their drought rolled over into triple digits. At some point the losing just gets so absurd, everyone likes you.

Buffalo might be at that point. And it’s not even just the Bills. Does anyone remember how the Sabres lost to the Stars in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final?

They’ve been through it for sure, but he’s right, no one ever really gives them any real grief.

“I have empathy for them and everything like that, but this whole f–king thing, “Is it the worst thing ever to be a Buffalo Bills fan?’ Nobody is giving them shit!”

Bill Burr Rips Sobbing Bills Fan

Since they were already talking about the Bills, Burr also took an opportunity to give his thoughts on the sobbing Bills fan who went viral after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It was fucking pathetic, Paul,” Burr said. The s–t that I saw as a f–king Red Sox fan. As a Patriots fan. As a Bruins fan growing up. You didn’t break down and cry! Now, listen, we were walled off emotionally, but there has been an overcorrection in the American male.”

Yeah… it was a tough look.

“The fact that that guy could start pulling his hat down and openly sobbing in public with a pom-pom hat on is just — I mean, that’s the kind of thing that gets your country invaded.”

Burr did clarify that he has no problem with athletes turning into blubbering messes. He also made sure to say that one guy turning on the waterworks was not representative of all Bills fans.

“I don’t judge Buffalo Bill fans off of that one fucking guy. I don’t know.”

That was probably a smart addendum to his argument, especially if he has a show coming up in Buffalo…

