Columbia University Faculty Releases Disgusting Letter Describing Slaughter Of Israelis As Military Operations

Faculty at Columbia University released a truly appalling letter in reaction to the slaughter of people in Israel at the hands of Hamas.

Israel continues to hammer the terrorists after the October 7th attack left more than 1,400 dead and hundreds kidnapped as hostages.

It was one of the most horrifying days in modern history, and anyone with a functioning brain and heart should be disgusted.

Turns out that members of Columbia University – a hotbed for pro-Hamas rallies and rhetoric – simply think October 7th as a day of military operations.

Columbia/Barnard faculty have signed an open letter supporting our students, making the point that identifying with the suffering of Gazans and historically contextualizing the current war in Israel/Gaza is not anti-Semitic. Please read and share. https://t.co/IXMCs2PxhN — Katherine Franke (@ProfKFranke) October 28, 2023

Columbia University faculty release insane letter on Israel/Hamas war.

Members of the school’s faculty signed an open letter defending students rallying against Israel, but that’s not the disturbing part. The disturbing part is how the letter frames the actions of October 7th.

The words “terror,” “terrorism” and “terrorist” don’t appear anywhere in the letter. Instead, it’s described as a military engagement. While the letter does say killing innocent people is wrong, it goes out of its way to also paint Hamas as a righteous state actor just conducting military operations.

The letter states the following, in part:

In our view, the student statement aims to recontextualize the events of October 7, 2023, pointing out that military operations and state violence did not begin that day, but rather it represented a military response by a people who had endured crushing and unrelenting state violence from an occupying power over many years. One could regard the events of October 7th as just one salvo in an ongoing war between an occupying state and the people it occupies, or as an occupied people exercising a right to resist violent and illegal occupation, something anticipated by international humanitarian law in the Second Geneva Protocol. In either case armed resistance by an occupied people must conform to the laws of war, which include a prohibition against the intentional targeting of civilians. The statement reflects and endorses this legal framework, including a condemnation of the killing of civilians.

This open letter is appalling.

Debating politics and history is something that people certainly have a right to do. That’s the sign of a free society. We should talk about things there’s disagreement on, and we absolutely should embrace debate.

However, describing the slaughter of innocent Israelis and dozens of Americans as “military operations” is downright sickening.

Is cutting open the stomach of a pregnant woman and murdering babies a “military operation” or is it terrorism? Is slaughtering 260 people enjoying a music festival evil beyond description or simply a military action?

Israel continues to hammer Hamas after the October 7th terrorist attack. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

The fact the letter attempts to condemn the killing of innocent people while also framing Hamas terrorists as legit actors and not terrorists is sickening.

Of course, nobody should be surprised. The amount of people bending over backwards to defend Hamas and blame Israel is nothing short of shocking. A lot of people in America have been unmasked over the past several weeks.

Students organizations at Harvard blamed Israel for the killing of its citizens, students at Wisconsin chanted “glory to the martyrs” in honor of the killers, Jewish students had to hide in a library from a mob in New York City and Columbia University faculty members think the cold-blooded murdered of innocent people on October 7th was just the start of military action.

Some tough guy New Yorkers WENT WILD on a pro-Hamas idiot tearing down posters of the hostages held by the terrorists.



I love this. Americans have had enough of people in this country supporting terrorism.



ENJOY: https://t.co/9bDrYOpQyU pic.twitter.com/31ZjfBc7i9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2023

This nonsense and disgusting rhetoric is becoming way too common and tolerated. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to reading your reactions.