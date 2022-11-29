Colts WR Parris Campbell Wears Shirt Commemorating Ex-Buckeyes Teammate Dwayne Haskins

Ex-Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell paid tribute to Dwayne Haskins, his former Buckeyes quarterback, who tragically died in April 2022. Haskins was 24.

Spotted ahead of a Monday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, Campbell was warming up on the field with a custom shirt displaying Haskins in his Buckeyes uniform.

#Colts WR Parris Campbell paying tribute to his college teammate Dwayne Haskins

pic.twitter.com/5S9w7pXGEW — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 29, 2022

After a stellar final season under former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer — throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions — Haskins was drafted No. 15 by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Touted for his arm strength and accuracy, he was predicted as one of the premier QBs coming out of college that year. Haskins even drew attention from the New York Giants that draft, who selected Duke’s Daniel Jones sixth overall.

Haskins was struck and killed while crossing Florida’s I-595 highway. The news was sudden and tragic considering Haskins’ new beginning with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a rollercoaster run with Washington from 2020-21.

According to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater, “Dwayne Haskins was traveling in a car with a drunk woman before he walked onto the expressway.”

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022