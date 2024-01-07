Colts RB Tyler Goodson ‘Feeling Like A Failure’ Following Heartbreaking Loss

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts fans are still reeling over Saturday night’s heartbreaking loss. But no one feels as bad as Tyler Goodson.

It all came down to a fourth-and-1 play from the Houston Texans‘ 15-yard line. With just over one minute remaining in the game, quarterback Gardner Minshew threw a quick slant to Goodson. The play call was spot-on, the first down was there, but the running back couldn’t hang on.

Texans take over on downs and advance to the playoffs. The Colts’ 2023 season is over.

“I was just feeling like a failure,” Goodson said after the game. “I know I’m not a failure, I’m going to just state that. I felt a lot of love from the teammates, everybody telling me to keep my head up.

“Me just being me, I’m always hard on myself, and I know I could have made that play and that play should have been made. I’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, keep working on my craft, and next year come back even better.”

In fairness, Gardner threw the ball a bit behind him. It was not a perfect pass. Still, Goodson isn’t making excuses.

“We’ve been repping that play all week,” Goodson said. “I knew that play was for me, and when we called it, it was just all about making a play. And when the ball came to me, I happened to fail today.”

Colts Stand Behind Tyler Goodson

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said Goodson “is a pass-catcher for us in the backfield.” The 23-year-old entered the game with six catches for 34 yards this season and 13 rushing attempts for 87 yards.

He hadn’t touched the ball at all on Saturday before that fateful play — leaving many fans questioning why Steichen didn’t call on All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor for the crucial fourth-down conversion. Taylor already had 30 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown in the game.

But Taylor, who had just reentered the game after going to the locker room for treatment on a heel injury, wasn’t bitter about it.

“I stand by the coaches,” Taylor told reporters. “You see what Shane has done all year. Have you really questioned his calls all year? He’s been calling the right play at the right time.”

No doubt the first-year head coach deserves plenty of credit for getting the Colts to this point with a backup quarterback. But it wasn’t quite enough.

The Colts head home while the Texans are postseason-bound behind rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

As for Goodson, he has some extra motivation heading into the offseason.

“This doesn’t define me as a player,” he said. “It definitely motivates me. I work too hard to not make that play, and it’s going to haunt me for days and days and days until I get back in that position to make that same play.”

