Colts QB Nick Foles Connects On No-Look Pass In Preseason Game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles showed off some flare in the team’s preseason meeting with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

With around three and a half minutes left in the first quarter, the Colts faced 3rd-and-9 on the Detroit 24-yard line. Foles managed to hit rookie receiver Alec Pierce with a nifty no-look pass.

Who needs eyes? Not Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles.

Pierce was taken down around the Detroit 15-yard line, just enough for a new set of downs, but the Colts wound up having to settle for a field goal.

To set up that play to Pierce, Foles threw back-to-back 20- and 23-yard passes to Dezmon Patmon. On the second one, Foles pulled a pump fake, then nearly skied it over a wide-open Patmon.

Patmon stretched out and salvaged the somewhat off-the-mark pass.

Foles finished the day completing 5 of 6 passing attempts for 56 yards. Sam Ehlinger was under center for the Colts the rest of the game, going 9 for 11, good for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It wasn’t quite enough for the Colts, who fell to this year’s stars of Hard Knocks, 27-26, after failing to complete a late 2-point conversion.

The Colts will open their regular season in weeks with a divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.

