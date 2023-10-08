Colts QB Anthony Richardson Leaves Game Injured For Second Time This Season

Videos by OutKick

Bad news once again for the Indianapolis Colts: rookie QB Anthony Richardson left the game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury.

Richardson took a designed QB run to the right side and a Titans defender tackled him and landed with his full weight on top of the quarterback. Richardson remained down and left the game and was later ruled out.

Here's a clip of the Anthony Richardson injury#TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZhPnbM4drE — crunchypuddle (@crunchypuddle1) October 8, 2023

Richardson walked off the field with trainers and eventually went to the locker room, clearly favoring his right shoulder.

Now #Colts QB Anthony Richardson is going to the locker room, clearly has a shoulder injury… so sad. Love watching him play. Hopefully it isn't as bad as it looks 🙏https://t.co/ZyLkTL3leW pic.twitter.com/uGJtAIjZhB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023

This is the second time this season that Richardson left a game injured. In Week 2, he suffered a concussion and missed the remainder that game as well as the team’s Week 3 contest.

Both injuries came on plays where Richardson ran the football. He’s a big, strong and athletic player who stands at 6’4″ and 244 pounds.

But the injuries serve as a reminder that quarterbacks who rely on the run game are vulnerable in the NFL. Dual-threat quarterbacks are definitely valuable, but they have to protect themselves.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts waits for training staff after being injured on play in the fourth quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Richardson learns that lesson after suffering two injuries in five games. The extra few yards aren’t worth missing extended time.

This injury didn’t come because Richardson fought for yardage, but once he becomes a runner, he’s just another football player. He loses his quarterback protections from the pocket.

We’ve seen this before, many times, with quarterbacks who overly rely on running. Lamar Jackson has had several injury-plagued seasons in his career. Cam Newton had some really good years but declined quickly after taking a pounding.

Richardson needs to use his mobility in a smart way to maximize his potential. There’s no quicker way to squander massive talent like not being able to stay on the field.