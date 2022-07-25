Colts Owner Jim Irsay Pays Big Money For Muhammad Ali Memorabilia

NFL free agency dried up months ago, but that hasn’t stopped Colts owner Jim Irsay from spending big on a new toy.

Irsay recently dropped $6.18 million, per Sports Collectors Daily, for a rare piece of Muhammad Ali memorabilia – his WBC championship belt from the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” fight with George Foreman. The belt itself is nearly 50 years old, having been won by Ali when he defeated Foreman on Oct. 30, 1974.

Irsay flexed on collectors when he confirmed the news himself via his Twitter account. He even did so with an Adam Schefter-like “Breaking” to begin his tweet. “BREAKING—-Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to (his collection).,” tweeted Irsay.

BREAKING—-Muhammad Ali’s

championship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to @IrsayCollection Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!🙏 pic.twitter.com/REJOGV1Cwq — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 24, 2022

Indianapolis’ owner concluded his tweet hinting that the belt would make appearance at upcoming memorabilia shows across the midwest, writing: “Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!”

Ali’s belt is just the latest piece of expensive and notable memorabilia in Irsay’s massive collection, which isn’t limited to sports. The 63-year-old has a number of pricey guitars including one’s from Pink Flyod and Kurt Cobain. Per Bloomberg, Irsay estimates his collection of memorabilia to be worth close to $100 million.

Irsay’s Colts open training on Wednesday and FanDuel Sportsbook gives them more than a puncher’s chance at success. FanDuel has Indy pegged as the favorite (-115) to claim the AFC South division.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF