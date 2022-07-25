Colts Owner Jim Irsay Pays Big Money For Muhammad Ali Memorabilia

NFL free agency dried up months ago, but that hasn’t stopped Colts owner Jim Irsay from spending big on a new toy.

Irsay recently dropped $6.18 million, per Sports Collectors Daily, for a rare piece of Muhammad Ali memorabilia – his WBC championship belt from the famous  “Rumble in the Jungle” fight with George Foreman. The belt itself is nearly 50 years old, having been won by Ali when he defeated Foreman on Oct. 30, 1974.

Muhammad Ali and George Foreman
George Foreman, Muhammad Ali boxing at Zaire Stade du 20 Mai, The Rumble in the Jungle, October 30, 1974. (Photo by Ken Regan /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Irsay flexed on collectors when he confirmed the news himself via his Twitter account. He even did so with an Adam Schefter-like “Breaking” to begin his tweet. “BREAKING—-Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to (his collection).,” tweeted Irsay. 

Indianapolis’ owner concluded his tweet hinting that the belt would make appearance at upcoming memorabilia shows across the midwest, writing: “Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!”

Jim Irsay
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay  during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Ali’s belt is just the latest piece of expensive and notable memorabilia in Irsay’s massive collection, which isn’t limited to sports. The 63-year-old has a number of pricey guitars including one’s from Pink Flyod and Kurt Cobain. Per Bloomberg, Irsay estimates his collection of memorabilia to be worth close to $100 million.

Irsay’s Colts open training on Wednesday and FanDuel Sportsbook gives them more than a puncher’s chance at success. FanDuel has Indy pegged as the favorite (-115) to claim the AFC South division.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

FanDuel SportsbookFeature postIndianapolis ColtsJim IrsayMuhammad Ali

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here