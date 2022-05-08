in NFL, OKTC, OutKick 360, Sports

Have the Colts Done Enough For Matt Ryan This Offseason?

updated 1 Comment

Have the Indianapolis Colts done enough this offseason around Matt Ryan, compared to where they left off months ago?

Here’s what the OutKick 360 crew had to say:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.

The most recent OutKick 360 show can be seen here.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner


New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000.  If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Chad WithrowFeature postIndianapolis ColtsJonathan HuttonMatt RyanNFLNFL DraftPaul KuharskyPaulina Gretzky

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here