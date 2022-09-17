Colt’s Michael Pittman Out For Sunday’s Game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out wide receiver Michael Pittman for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman, the team’s top receiver, has been recovering from a quad injury. He caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

He is the team’s top receiver and — after running back Jonathan Taylor — their second-biggest offensive weapon.

Michael Pittman will be missed by the Colts offense on Sunday. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Colts have also ruled out receiver Alec Pierce and linebacker Shaquille Leonard for this week’s game. With the injuries on offense, star running back Jonathon Taylor made see an even bigger workload this week. And he had 31 carries last week.

Also keep an eye on receivers Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin to get more reps as well.

The Colts came back from behind to tie the Houston Texans last week, 20-20.