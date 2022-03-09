Colts, Commanders Have Some Twitter Fun With Carson Wentz Deal

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts found a taker for Carson Wentz, agreeing to trade the up-and-down quarterback to the Washington Commanders, as relayed by OutKick’s Megan Turner.

And when you find someone to take Wentz off your hands, well, it’s time for a little laughter and fun. And kudos to the Colts’ social media team for realizing it.

“Hey @commanders,” a tweet from the Colts official handle read, with a video of a kid knocking on the door.

The deal can’t become official until next Wednesday, when the new league calendar year begins. But the Colts are probably already excited.

So may be the Commanders, who have a new mediocre QB to go with their new mediocre nickname. Neither exactly generates excitement.

But the Commanders answered the Colts’ knock on the door, as they respondedin a tweet of their own.

In exchange for Wentz, the Colts will receive a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick that will turn into a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of the snaps.