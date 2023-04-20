Colorado Will Bring Defense Tonight Against Kraken

Videos by OutKick

Kraken vs. Avalanche, 9:30 ET

Can’t really start any better than we have over the past three days, can you? We’ve only picked three games, and I’ll continue to do just one game (likely) each day, and they won’t all be winners, but it is certainly more promising to start 3-0 than it is 0-3 and have to build from the hole. I’m hoping to keep this going with another victory today.

Seattle has already taken care of business with a victory over the Avalanche on Colorado’s home turf. That isn’t much of a surprise because the Kraken have been very good on the road all season. For reference, they’ve been able to go 26-11-4 on the road this season. Now they are 1-0 on the road in the playoffs. Over three games in the regular season series, the road team won every single game of the match. All of the games had fewer than five goals in it as well. The Kraken are going to have Philipp Grubauer in the net today and he was spectacular in the first game of the series. He was able to stop 34 of the 35 attempts. He’s been very good lately and might be the hottest goalie for Seattle. The defense that Seattle showed in the first game wasn’t there all season. They allowed 3.07 goals per game and if they keep allowing 35 attempts, I think that Seattle will struggle to win another game.

The Avalanche shouldn’t necessarily be scared, but you know they need to win this game. Their defense has been too good this season to keep allowing the Kraken’s offense to get going. Colorado had a great season, but they also were better on the road than they were at home this year. Their home record was still good though. If they are able to control the puck a bit better in this one and expose the Kraken’s defense. Colorado’s offense is among the best in the playoffs so I have to imagine that the Avalanche are going to be able to put up three or four goals in this game. They are probably going to have Alexandar Georgiev in net. He was fine against the Kraken in the game, he stopped 27 of 30 shots, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. This was his second loss to them this season. It isn’t as though he is bad against them, the Kraken just seem to match up well.

I am going to go with the overarching trend of these two teams in this game and take the under 6 in this game. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if the Avalanche win this game 4-1 or something similar to that. They will bring the defense in this one and I think that leads to good offensive chances for them.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024