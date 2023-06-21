Colorado Rockies Forced To Start Reliever Vs. Reds After Minor Leaguer’s Travel Issues Kept Him From Getting To Cincinnati

Videos by OutKick

The Colorado Rockies are trying to avoid a three-game sweep in Cincinnati against the red-hot Reds on Wednesday. To do that, they turn to reliever Jake Bird for his first Major League start.

Bird has made 73 appearances over the past two seasons for the Rockies. All of them have come out of the bullpen.

But thanks to some travel issues for Rockies Triple-A pitcher Karl Kauffmann, Bird has to start the final game of the series, an afternoon tilt at Great American Ballpark.

Pitcher Jake Bird of the Colorado Rockies got the start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday after minor leaguer Karl Kauffman couldn’t get to the ballpark in time. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The team called up Kauffman from their Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes, to start on Wednesday. But he couldn’t get to Cincinnati in time, according to the Denver Post.

This may sum up the Rockies season nicely…



“Right-hander Karl Kauffmann was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday’s game, but could not make it to Cincinnati in time. Instead, right-handed reliever Jake Bird will get the start.” https://t.co/OHMmS7V4On — Blake Street Banter ⚾🌮 (@blakestbanter) June 21, 2023

Kauffman wasn’t even the team’s first option to start Wednesday’s game, either.

When it rains, it pours. In Colorado though, we're talking hailstorm.#Rockies go with 4th option for starter in Cincinnati today, reliever Jake Bird.



Kyle Freeland – scratched, virus

Connor Seabold – 3 days rest, arm injury

Karl Kauffmann – called up, couldn't get to Cincy — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 21, 2023

Karl Kauffman COULD still pitch Wednesday for the Colorado Rockies against the Reds

According to the Cincinnati Reds broadcast team on Bally Sports Ohio, Kauffman landed in Cincinnati around 11 am local time. With a 12:35 first pitch, Kauffman might still throw some innings in the game.

That would be something. If Kauffman shows up to the park after the game starts, tosses on his uniform, gets loose, enters the game, and pitches well? That’s the stuff of legends.

Bird isn’t expected to pitch more than one or two innings as the Rockies prepare to use a “bullpen day” to get through the game against the Reds. That is, of course, unless Kauffman shows up and manages to eat up some innings.

Good news for all Rockies pitchers: their leadoff hitter, Brenton Doyle, homered to start the game, giving them a 1-0 lead before any Colorado pitcher had to take the mound.