Rockies 1B C.J. Cron Hits 504-Foot Dinger TO THE MOON For Second-Longest Home Run In MLB History

The elevation in Colorado makes home runs a lot more fun. Take C.J. Cron’s most recent moonshot, for example.

Cron is the first baseman and designated hitter for the Rockies. He hit the second-longest home run in Major League Baseball history and it may not have landed yet.

If it did, it’s laying somewhere on another planet.

During the fourth inning of Friday’s game against the Diamondbacks, relief pitcher Keynan Middleton left the first pitch of the at-bat up in the zone. Cron made him pay.

He turned his hips, got his barrel on the ball and sent it into orbit. It was an absolute bomb that went 504 feet into the upper deck of Coors Field.

Actually, upper deck may be an understatement. The ball is gone forever.

Take a look:

CJ Cron hit this ball 504 feet. Coors.



(This is a fun one because A) the initial camera angle makes it seem like it hit the surface of Mars B) I don't know how much I trust a distance marker on a truck ad and C) whooaaa, what a blast.) pic.twitter.com/vXNrPTeZBp — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 10, 2022

Cron’s blast is (tied for) the second-longest home run of the Statcast era in baseball.

Nomar Mazara went 505 feet on June 21, 2019 against the White Sox, but Friday’s blast fell one foot short. In turn, Cron is tied with Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a tater 504 feet on August 6, 2016. His home run also came in Colorado.

It is only fair that the longest home run in Coors Field history belongs to a member of the Rockies. That title now belongs to Cron. Well, it half belongs to him.

To put Cron’s dinger in perspective, a football field is 360 feet. He hit the ball 1.4 football fields length into the dark Colorado sky.