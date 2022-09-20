Colorado Coach Reacts To The Team’s Atrocious Start

Colorado football coach Karl Dorrell reacted Monday to a letter from AD Rick George about the team’s terrible start.

Following the Buffaloes getting destroyed by TCU, Air Force and Minnesota to open the 2022 campaign, George released a message to fans acknowledging the situation.

Now, the man in charge of coaching the Buffaloes has reacted to the awful start and George’s letter.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 29: Colorado coach Karl Dorrell during the Pac-12 Football Media Day on July 29, 2022, at Novo Theater in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Karl Dorrell understands Colorado isn’t living up to expectations.

“I know our fans are disappointed. We’re just disappointed. We’re not trying to do these things. Unfortunately, that’s part of the game,” Dorrell explained to the media Monday afternoon when reacting to the message.

He also preached a message of optimism and tried to convince people the future is still bright in Boulder.

“I know we can be better, and I know we will be better … Those young players down there want to play well for their fans,” Dorrell added when talking about the state of the program after starting 0-3 to open the season.

HC Karl Dorrell’s response to AD Rick George’s statement pic.twitter.com/IIoI9XtqmK — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 19, 2022

Will things improve for the Buffaloes?

Dorrell appeared to say the right things, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to wins and losses. It all comes down to whether or not you win football games.

You can talk until you’re blue in the face about wanting to do better, but until it happens, nobody is going to care.

Colorado is awful, has suffered three blowout losses and has games against UCLA, Oregon, USC, Washington and Utah still on the books.

This season is likely going to get a lot uglier. Going 0-3 might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Colorado AD releases statement about the football team. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Dorrell better turn things around quickly, or fans will end up being in open revolt.