Colorado LB Jordan Domineck On Preparing for USC QB Caleb Williams: ‘He’s Different’

After starting the season 3-0, Colorado got a wake-up call on Saturday when Oregon rolled over their defense en route to a 42-6 victory. It doesn’t get any easier this week, either. USC and their Heisman Trophy-winning QB, Caleb Williams, are in Boulder looking to make a statement.

One of the most important players on the Colorado defense is Jordan Domineck. The Arkansas-transfer recorded 7.5 sacks last year playing in the SEC. He also faced Bryce Young, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who went #1 in the NFL Draft.

As of now, Caleb Williams has only accomplished the first part. But, everyone knows he’s going to fulfill the second part come April 2024.

“He’s a Heisman quarterback for a reason. He’s different,” Domineck told OutKick, talking about Williams.

“The man is super impressive. He has some of the best pocket awareness I’ve ever seen in a quarterback. He has a strong arm and can make the hard throws look easy.”

Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, continues his quest to win the award in back-to-back seasons with a trip to Colorado on Saturday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s not just Williams’ arm that the Buffaloes have to worry about, either. Domineck talked about the athleticism that Williams also brings to the table.

“I don’t think anybody’s really tackled him one-on-one when he’s actually looking at you,” the sixth-year linebacker said.

Jordan Domineck, Colorado look forward to challenge of facing Caleb Williams, USC

Despite the obvious challenges, Domineck says that he and his teammates are excited to prove themselves.

“I love the challenge. I love facing quarterbacks that are NFL-bound, especially the potential number one pick in the draft. It’s an honor to go against him,” Domineck said.

“I view this as an opportunity to prove to myself, ‘Hey, this is how good you are. This is how good you can be.'”

Domineck knows that his play is a major factor in whether or not the team can slow down Williams. He helps set the tone for the entire defense.

“When I can make plays, I feel like we have a team that can really dominate the trenches. When we need to do it, when we want to do it, and when we are in the mindset to do it, we can dominate when we need to dominate,” he said.

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jordan Domineck looks forward to the challenge of playing against USC and their Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

The team knows that Williams is a superstar and bring even more attention to a game against Colorado — a team that already receives plenty of attention. That’s why Domineck says one of the keys is not to get too amped up before the game actually starts.

“I treat it like any other week: can’t get too hyped up by the personnel, can’t get too hyped up by the game,” he relayed.

Domineck is determined to record a sack on Saturday against USC

Jordan Domineck wants to sack Caleb Williams. Badly.

Not just for himself, but to help others. He’s an ambassador for SAXX, an underwear company that created the All-SAXX Conference. SAXX has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation for every sack made by the six players in the Conference — including Domineck.

That means he’s even more motivated to bring down Williams.

“I want to get my hands on a quarterback that’s won the Heisman Trophy, put him on the ground. I want to get a sack; I want to get a few sacks and earn about $2,000 or $3,000 for the Testicular Cancer Foundation,” Domineck said.

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jordan Domineck is extremely determined to record a sack of USC QB Caleb Williams on Saturday. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Defenses have sacked Williams five times in four games this season. He hasn’t been brought down more than two times in any contest.

That’s a major improvement for USC and Williams — especially towards the end of last season. Colorado sacked Williams three times last season, despite losing the game 55-17.

USC’s offensive line allowed Utah to sack Williams seven times in the Pac-12 Championship.

But they’ve appeared to correct the issue over the offseason. They need to hope so because Domineck finished Top 40 in the country last year with 7.5 sacks at Arkansas. That was tied for third in the SEC.

Domineck and the Colorado defense need their A+ game on Saturday against USC. Even that might not be enough against Caleb Williams.

But it’s a great place to start.