Colorado is no longer winless. After beginning the year at 0-5 and firing their coach, the Buffaloes won their first college football game of the year on Saturday.

Once the clock hit zero, the party was on in Boulder. The fans rushed the field and it made for an incredible scene on a beautiful fall day.

To get to that point took a lot of back-and-forth. Well, actually, kind of the opposite.

Neither team scored a touchdown in the first half and Colorado went into the locker room with a 3-0 lead. The pace didn’t pick up much in the second half, but both sides added to their totals and regulation came to a close with the score tied at 13.

Overtime ensued.

The Buffaloes got the ball first and found the end zone. Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig made a ridiculous catch to put the pressure on the visitors to score.

Cal-Berkeley choked the game away

After taking over in overtime, Golden Bears wide receiver Mason Sterling had a touchdown in his hands. He would have given his team a chance to tie the game, but didn’t hold on long enough to be attributed with possession. Brutal.

Moments later, Colorado broke up a pass, the game went final and the fans poured onto the field.

There are a lot of people out there who are hating on the field storm. Sure, an 0-5 team beating a 3-2 team is nothing special. I get it. But it is impossible for me to look at that scene and say that it was lame, because it was awesome.

If you disagree, that’s fine, but you are either over the age of 65 or you hate fun. No team deserves to lose every game and its fanbase deserves to celebrate when it doesn’t.