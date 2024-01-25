Colorado Football Team Works Out With Marines, Gets Quick Reality Check

Videos by OutKick

Colorado football players learned quickly there’s nothing built like the Marines.

The Buffaloes and Deion Sanders are attempting to find a way to improve after a disappointing 2023 season.

Things started off hot with a 3-0 start before going off the rails. Colorado went 1-8 in its final nine games to finish the season 4-8.

It was an improvement over 2022, but still awful. How is Deion getting his roster ready for the new season?

With a little visit from the United States Marines.

Instead of just another day of practice, the Marines came in and showed the Buffaloes just how grueling training can be.

The Marines were putting the players through the ringer while also motivating them. It’s pretty much the strategy of basic training.

Break them down and then build them up. Watch the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Colorado is no match for hardened military members.

Now, I’m sure some veterans are watching this video and just shaking their heads thinking it’s cringe as all hell. Fair enough. If you feel that way, let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can debate and discuss!

Yes, I understand this was a simple training session. Nothing more, and nothing less. Nobody should pretend like Colorado’s roster is gearing up for a deployment to fight the Houthis in Yemen.

Having said that, it’s great to see some college football players find out there’s a hell of a lot harder training than what they experience.

Marines are notorious for their gritty attitude. They pride themselves on doing more with less. The Marines Corps has the smallest budget of the military branches, and it’s the smallest by a MASSIVE margin.

Even without the money and resources of other branches, members of the Marine Corps always find a way to get the job done. They’re tough as nails, and that is built through unbelievably intense and demanding physical training.

Also, it’s great to see Deion Sanders and Colorado honor the brave heroes willing to put it all on the line for freedom. Florida State recently brought in legendary SEAL Team 6 operator D.J. Shipley to speak to the team, and Colorado now has Marines working members of the Buffs.

How long do you think you could last with the Marines? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.