Deion Sanders Gets New Whip Before Colorado’s Showdown Against USC, Thanks To Aflac

BOULDER, CO- Deion Sanders is a busy man right now, with a crucial game against USC on Saturday morning. But, this didn’t stop the Colorado head coach from accepting a new ride Friday afternoon.

As you’ve probably seen countless times in videos produced by the school, Coach Prime is big proponent of his golf carts. The need to get around campus and the practice field is crucial for Deion Sanders, who has been dealing with foot problems over the last few years.

Now, the Buffaloes head coach has himself a new ride to get around Boulder, thanks to his sponsorship with Aflac. The Colorado coach has been the face of Aflac with Nick Saban for a number of years, and it has certainly paid off.

Aflac with a special delivery for Coach Prime. pic.twitter.com/vD0u66yJPa — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) September 29, 2023

Colorado Getting Ready For Battle With USC On Saturday

The football team took to Folsom Field on Friday afternoon to have one last walk-through before taking the field Saturday morning.

The Buffaloes enter the game as a three-touchdown underdog to Lincoln Riley and his USC Trojans. One of the saving graces of this contest is the play of USC’s defense, which could open things up for Shedeur Sanders, if his offensive line can protect him.

Colorado will be without two-way player Travis Hunter, who is still recovering from the hit he took against Colorado State. But, with a 10 am kickoff, Deion and the Buffs are hoping to catch the Trojans sleeping, while also trying to stop reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

As for Deion’s new ride, it’s all on-par for his bigger than life persona at Colorado. At least the new golf cart makes some weird noises that will remind folks to get out of the way.