Colorado Avs Shut Out Edmonton Oilers, 4-0, To Take 2-0 Series Lead

The Colorado Avalanche shut out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals, 4-0, extending their series lead to 2-0.

Colorado’s collective defensive performance overwhelmed Edmonton’s comeback efforts after the Oilers dropped Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Avs’ quick backchecking all night kept the Oilers’ offense at bay. Edmonton’s offense played all night timidly, with Tyson Barrie lacking aggression down the middle of the ice and the Oilers desperate to push against the Avs’ stout defense.

Colorado, on the other hand, came out in a fury on both sides of the puck in their second home game at Ball Arena.

Colorado managed to strike fast in the second period, scoring three goals in a two-minute spree to put the heat on Edmonton.

Backup Avs goalie Pavel Francouz, replacing the injured Darcy Kuemper, played outstanding on Thursday, recreating all the aggression that Edmonton had lacked.

Francouz became the “fourth goaltender in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history to earn wins in each of his first four appearances during a single postseason, joining Philipp Grubauer (6-0 in 2021), Patrick Roy (4-0 in 2001) and Dan Bouchard (4-0 in 1984). ” shared the NHL.

“We played really good defensively, so I knew I would have a lot of help from the boys,” Frankie said in the postgame interview. “We played really good defensively, especially in the third period. That’s why we won.”

Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m. (ET).

