Colorado Avalanche Fan Banned From Arena For Sprinkling Ashes on the Ice

The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from a Stanley Cup, and fans have been enjoying their team’s playoff run with 20,000 person sing-alongs:

But one die hard Avalanche fan has been officially barred from attending any games at his favorite team’s Ball Arena home.

What did this fan do to deserve such an extreme punishment?

Well back in January, Denver resident and hockey lover Ryan Clark reached over the glass and poured some of his best friend’s ashes on to the ice.

According to a Yahoo Sports story, Clark’s best friend Kyle Stark unexpectedly passed away last December. The two frequently attended games together, and Clark decided the best way to commemorate his friend’s life was to make him part of the ice.

Clark was immediately escorted out of the arena and the organization did not take too kindly to the incident.

Several weeks after the game, the Avalanche sent him a letter banning him from any games or “team-related events” at Ball Arena for the rest of the season.

Of course, back in January, Clark could have had no idea that the team would be playing in the Stanley Cup final. But even with his forced exclusion from home games, Clark said he would “still do it all over again.”

Missing out on attending your favorite team’s opportunity to win a title is unquestionably difficult, but for Ryan Clark, honoring his friend was worth the sacrifice.