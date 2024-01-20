Colorado Avalanche D-Man Cale Makar Just Joined Some Rare Company

Videos by OutKick

Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar earned his 300th National Hockey League point on Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers and the company that puts him in is kind of mind-boggling.

Point No. 300 came in the form of an assist on a Mikko Rantanen goal in the Avs’ 7-4 win over the Flyers.

That’s a major milestone and it came in Makar’s 280th NHL game. You don’t need to be a math wiz to deduce that he’s scoring at just over a point per game in his career, as a defenseman.

No wonder his name comes up in the Norris Trophy discussion every year…

Add Cale to the record books! 🥬



Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) reaches 300 points in just 280 games, becoming the second-fastest blueliner to achieve the feat behind only Bobby Orr (279 games). pic.twitter.com/HQHL8ATpPg — NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2024

Cale Makar Joins Some Of Hockey’s Greats

What’s even wilder is that the only defenseman in NHL history to reach the 300-point plateau faster is none other than Bobby Orr.

How many games did it take No. 4 to score 300? 279; one less than Makar.

Oddly enough, Makar nearly tied Orr’s record on Friday night against — who else? — the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old was held to a single assist and two shots on goal in the Avs‘ 5-2 loss.

The guys just behind Makar on this list are equally impressive. The third-fastest D-man to hit 300 points is Paul Coffey who did it in 294. Meanwhile, Brian Leetch is fourth at 295.

We all know that Makar is one of the premier defensemen in the NHL these days. However, when his production is put in this kind of context, it’s pretty jaw-dropping.

Makar has a lot of years left in his NHL career, so who knows where that total is going to wind up.

It’s a little early to start making Hall of Fame predictions for him, but the other guys we mentioned are all Hall of Famers.

So, it wouldn’t exactly be a shock if that’s where Makar’s career trajectory is headed as well.

