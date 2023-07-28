Colombia’s Linda Caicedo, 18, Collapses While Training For World Cup

Videos by OutKick

Colombian soccer star Linda Caicedo is recovering after she collapsed on the field during a training session for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 18-year-old footballer was jogging at the team’s base in Sydney when she grabbed her chest and fell to the ground. Caicedo was reportedly unconscious for at least 90 seconds as medics rushed to her aid.

Caicedo has since been released from the hospital, but she is unlikely to play in Colombia’s match against Germany on Sunday.

A Colombian Football Association medical staff member later said Linda is “very tired” but is “back to normal.”

“What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands of a World Cup,” the team official said.

But this was not Caicedo’s first medical scare.

At the age of 15, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The young athlete worried her career might be over almost as soon as it started.

“At the time, I didn’t think I could play professionally again because of all the treatments and surgeries I had to go through,” she told FIFA.

Caicedo needed surgery to remove a tumor and underwent six months of chemotherapy before returning to soccer.

“Mentally, it was a very difficult moment in my life. I’m forever grateful that it happened when I was very young. I was able to recover. I also had my family’s support, and I feel very good now,” she said.

“What happened made me grow. I feel thankful and happy to be here.”

Caicedo scored a goal in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea earlier this week.

She also plays for Spanish giants Real Madrid.