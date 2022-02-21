in Golf

Collin Morikawa Hilariously Interrupts Justin Thomas’ Tee Shot At The Genesis Invitational

Justin Thomas was set to tee off on No. 10 at the Genesis Invitational, but Collin Morikawa had other plans. Morikawa walked straight across the tee box, right as Thomas was about to swing. Watch:

Thomas and Morikawa are two cool cats, so no bad blood here. What’s great about this is Collin Morikawa sheepishly walking to sit down with a faint “sorry.”

It’s plausible that he didn’t even realize where he was walking because he was in a nice little groove this past weekend — finishing second behind only Joaquin Niemann.

You gotta’ love golf, man. It feels like we see something new every week.

 

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

