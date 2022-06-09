College World Series Updated Bettings Odds Heading Into Super Regionals According To FanDuel

We are getting closer to the College World Series in Omaha, with Super Regionals set to begin on Friday. While the field has been narrowed down to 16 teams and some odds have changed, Tennessee is still the leading favorite to raise the trophy.

After making our way through the Regionals, we are getting some fantastic games this weekend as teams battle for a spot on the Road to Omaha.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook for all your betting action. Bet $5 and get $200 in free bets, guaranteed.

Here are the updated betting odds according to FanDuel.

Tennessee (+160)

Stanford (+500)

Oregon State (+700)

Virginia Tech (+800)

Texas (+1200)

Louisville (+2500)

North Carolina (+2500)

Arkansas (+2500)

Texas A&M (+2500)

Southern Mississippi (+3000)

Auburn (+3000)

Ole Miss (+3000)

Notre Dame (+4000)

Oklahoma (+4000)

East Carolina (+5000)

UConn (+6000)

The Super’s will start on Friday and here is an updated schedule for when teams will throw out the first pitch, along with television networks.

Keep following OutKick for the latest news regarding the NCAA Tournament.