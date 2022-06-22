College World Series Mascots Take Outfield Race Seriously, Kid Eats Dirt

The College World Series is a family affair every year in Omaha, NE. On Monday, Ole Miss took on Arkansas and between innings, organizers scheduled a race between kids attending and local mascots. What started out as good fun, went south as they rounded to the home stretch. Travis Bailey captured it and tweeted it out.

Mascot Race at the @NCAABaseball CWS had some controversy but after further review, there was a lane infraction. @barstooltweetss @barstoolsports @JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/V6ifyL6oyt — Travis Bailey (@TosserOfThings) June 21, 2022

That was Durango, the red bull who represents the University of Nebraska Omaha, who catches the kids who were in the lead and bowls him over. The University of Creighton Blue Jay was trailing close behind and leaps over the fallen child avoiding a major pile up.

Fortunately, there were people trailing the race to check on the fallen runner. He got up, wiped himself off and finished the race. Durango crossed the finish line first, but there is no word if he was disqualified.