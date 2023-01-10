College Student Hits Half-Court Shot To Win A Year Of Free Beer!

College students will do A LOT of things in order to get free beer.

They’ll walk through blizzards to get to a buddy’s house that has some leftover skunked Budweiser; others will try to carry kegs up a flight of stairs knowing very well that they can’t do it but it’s worth a try – all in the name of getting drunk.

It’s truly fascinating.

A year of free beer is a college student’s Heaven.

So shout out to Tyler, who attended a Colorado State University men’s basketball game and nailed a half-court shot to win a free year of beer! Let’s goooo!

𝗕𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 🤯🍻



Tyler channeled his inner @droddy22 to win 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 beer for a year with this half-court shot – courtesy @newbelgium❗️#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/grNwUY9cVe — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) January 7, 2023

You could immediately tell after the first shot that Tyler had some previous ball experience. And to hit it on his second shot? That’s awesome. Forget the :45 seconds they gave him, Tyler hit in less than 5.

Now the beer that he’ll have for a full year is New Belgium. I have no idea what New Belgium beer tastes like, but something tells me Tyler doesn’t care. Because, alcohol. (New Belgium – feel free to send me some so I can do a taste test, of course)

Tyler’s going to be the most popular person on campus for a while now.

I mean hell, the whole premise of “Superbad” was literally about Jonah Hill and Michael Cera trying to be “the guys” because they were the ones that could get the beer for the party. Even though that was based in high school, the rules are still the same – college kids love free things. And they ESPECIALLY love free alcohol.

WOULD YOU RATHER A CASH PRIZE OR FREE BEER?

As I’ve previously written, this past year has been the year of the half-court shot. We are seeing people hit them all over the place.

Some of the prizes are actually pretty damn good – someone won a free car for example. Another person, $20.000.

But let’s say the prize was between $1,000 or a free year of beer?

Ten out of ten times I’m going with the free beer. So have yourself a drink, Tyler – you earned it. (And make sure to share with your friends).