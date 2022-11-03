College Professor Fired After Epic Classroom Tirade Caught On Tape

Tough love does NOT fly nowadays, especially in places of higher education. A professor at Tennessee State University learned that the hard way earlier this week.

Robert Evins Pickard was recently caught on video LAYING INTO a student in his history class, shouting in his face and ultimately booting him out the door following an epic tirade.

Because Mr. Pickard evidently forgot we live in the year 2022 and you can’t get away with anything anymore, he was promptly fired when the video went viral.

HBCU Professor fired after losing it on student

Well, that’s one way to get your point across.

Holy moly, what anger. Pure anger.

“I said WHAT IS YOUR NAME!?” is how this bad boy starts, and it only gets worse from there.

Instead of giving in, the student refuses to reveal his identity, and ol’ Professor Pickard sees red.

“You have FAILED this course, whatever your name is,” he screams. “Out, out, OUT, OUT!”

Tennessee State took swift action, and canned Mr. Rickard on the spot. In statement, the school said it does “not tolerate unprofessional behavior.”

Professor Pickard, meanwhile, took the firing in stride. And by that, I mean he pulled a Michael Scott and decided to quit when he realized he was caught red-handed.

Yep. Pickard told a local news station that he was retiring, effective immediately.

“I deeply regret what happened in class. I lost my temper and did something I should never have done,” he added.

He then admitted that, like it or not, he simply does not have the patience for kids who stare at their phones all day!

Frankly, I can 100% get on board with that, although if you’re a teacher in the year 2022 you sort of know what you’re signing up for.

Do NOT text during this class.

Anyways, it appears all the texting and signing into AOL chatrooms during Mr. Pickard’s lecture on the rise and fall of the Roman Empire finally set off a fuse.

“I have been under pressure lately, and I have been frustrated with students who pay attention to their cellphones and laptops, then wonder why they get low grades,” he said. “But that does not excuse my behavior. I apologized to the students and offered my resignation.

“I am now retired, as I had planned anyway. Please respect my privacy, it is over now.”

Happy retirement, big guy! Maybe look into golf.

On second thought, scratch that. That’s probably not be for you.