College to Offer Course to Watch Porn with Professors

The private institution Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, is offering a summer course to contemplate the sexualization of race, class and gender in the porn industry.

The college website describes the elective course known as “Film 3000 – Porn” as follows:

“FILM 3000 – Porn: Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football. Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation. We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualization of race, class, and gender as an experimental, radical.”

Per ABC4, Westminster says it offers the course to “differ from the norm every year.”

Fair. Watching porn with your professor as a class assignment does differ from the regular college course.

Still, some Utah residents would prefer that college students not watch recorded intercourse with 60-year-old professors. In response to the class offering, Utahns have created a change.org petition to demand that the school remove the course.

“Pornography is devoid of educational value and has no place in the classroom,” the petition reads.

Here’s how you can sign up for Westminster College and pay thousand of dollars in tuition to watch porn.