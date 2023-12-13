College Hoops Looks For Wednesday Night

Videos by OutKick

I’ve had some good luck in college hoops this season and rather than give you one play, I’m going to write up a few for you tonight. The slate isn’t packed with a bunch of big-name teams taking on other ranked opponents – those will be mostly saved for Saturday games at this point. However, there are a lot of games that we can choose from and I’m looking to get a couple of wins under our belt as we get into the packed agenda this weekend.

Creighton vs. UNLV, 9:00 ET

There are a few ranked teams playing tonight and Creighton is one of them. They come into this game as the #8-ranked team in the nation and are looking to keep rolling with their 8-1 start. Quite frankly this rank is too high for the team as they haven’t really beaten anyone significant and the loss they had was a brutal one. Their loss came at the hands of Colorado State on a neutral court. They lost by 21 points though. Sure, they shot as poorly as you could imagine, but Creighton still had no business losing by that many points. They haven’t even really beaten anyone all that great this season. All of this to say, they are overrated but still should beat UNLV tonight. UNLV comes into the game with a 3-4 record for the year, and have lost three of their past four contests. They’ve been fairly competitive against their opponents though. They kept it respectable against Florida State, and just lost by three against Loyola Marymount. One thing that UNLV has going for them is balance. They have four guys averaging over 10 points per game and another two that are at eight points or more per game. While none of them average more than 14 per contest, that still makes it tough for opponents to key in on one player. UNLV isn’t the best on defense and it should be hard for them to stop the Big 3 of Creighton. Creighton is led by their backcourt which combines to score over 33 points per game, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists. I think there is more than enough offense to go around in this one. I lean toward UNLV covering the spread, but I also think we get over the 151.5 total that I see on the board. Take the over in this game.

College hoops has been a solid endeavor for betting early in the season. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Murray State vs. Mississippi State, 7:30 ET

Murray State is famous for having once had Ja Morant on the team. Since then they’ve done very little and this year is off to a bad start with a 3-5 record for the season. Offensively the team is actually doing pretty well, shooting 45% from the field and averaging 73.5 points per game. They aren’t the best defensively, but can usually hold their own against teams that don’t play with a very fast pace. If they control their turnovers, they could keep this game within striking distance. I wouldn’t say that the competition Murray State has faced to this point in the season is as talented as Mississippi State. However, Murray State has been within 10 points of all five losses, and four of them are single digits. There isn’t much question about who will win this game, but can Mississippi State cover the game? I think they can if they force turnovers – the problem is that Mississippi State also turns the ball over pretty . They have some pesky defenders that will make life tough on Murray State. They rebound pretty well as a team, but most of it comes from their frontcourt as you’d expect. Their offensive production comes mainly from Josh Hubbard, but they have three other guys who have put up eight or more points per game and a smattering of others who are contributing regularly. Going on the road is never easy, but I think 17 points is too many to pass up in this game. I think Murray State can keep this close enough. Murray State hasn’t really played anyone but Mississippi State hasn’t really either. I’ll take the points in this one.

