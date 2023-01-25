College Hoops Best Bet Daily Double For Wednesday, January 25

There is only one matchup between two top-25 teams Wednesday in college hoops so we’re gonna have to look for an edge in a non-Power 5 game.

One of my gambling looks is in the SEC showdown between Texas A&M-Auburn and the other is the Southern Conference game of Wofford-Chattanooga.

Wofford Terriers (11-10) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-10), 7 p.m. ET

Truth be told, I don’t know anything about either team. I didn’t even know they played in the Southern Conference before diving into this matchup.

However, Chattanooga has a lot more experience than Wofford. According to college basketball guru Ken Pom, the Mocs are 23rd nationally in experience and the Terriers are 329th.

Experience means more in these non-Power 5 matchups between programs that aren’t recruiting top-notch talent. Wofford has three underclassmen in the starting 5 whereas all five Chattanooga starters are upperclassmen.

Chattanooga is better from 3. The Mocs have the highest 3-point-attempt rate (3PAr) in the country and are 64th in 3-point shooting percentage. Wofford ranks 319th in 3PAr allowed and 217th in defensive 3-point shooting percentage.

Chattanooga Mocs guard A.J. Caldwell drives to the basket on the Belmont Bruins at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Chattanooga has much better ball movement. The Mocs are 18th in assists per field goal made and the Terriers are 286th.

Finally, Chattanooga was 3-0 straight up (SU) with a +14.0 SU margin and 3-0 against the spread (ATS) vs. Wofford last season with a +12.2 ATS margin.

My lone concern with this game is the line movement: The Mocs opened at -4 and they are down to -2. I have to assume that’s presumably sharp money since average Joes aren’t betting a Southern Conference game on a random Wednesday.

College Hoops Best Bet #1: Chattanooga -2 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Chattanooga Mocs’ odds vs. the Wofford Terriers from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 3 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M Aggies (13-6) at No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-3), 9 p.m. ET

We are getting late to the party on Texas A&M because it opened as 7-point favorites and is down to +4. That said, the Aggies performs better than the Tigers in the battle of the possessions.

Texas A&M has a +5.8 rebound-per-game and +1.9 turnover-per-game margin. Whereas Auburn has a +3.9 rebound-per-game and +0.8 turnover-per-game margin.

Also, there Texas A&M has two strength-on-weakness edges over Auburn on the glass and manipulating the officials.

The Tigers last two bigs — Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith Jr. — went to the NBA this past offseason and it’s effected their defensive rebounding.

Texas A&M Aggies G Wade Taylor IV dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

According to Ken Pom, Auburn is 284th in defensive rebounding rate and Texas A&M is 11th in offensive rebounding rate.

On top of that, the Aggies get to the charity stripe at the sixth-highest rate in the nation and the Tigers are 292nd nationally in defensive FT/FGA rate.

Finally, this is a “better spot” for Texas A&M. Auburn is 4-6 ATS at home this season, 4-3 ATS in SEC games and 2-10 ATS following its last 12 ATS wins.

The Aggies are 4-1 ATS on the road with a +10.3 ATS margin, 4-2 in SEC games with a +9.5 ATS margin and 3-1 ATS in their last four meetings with the Tigers.

College Hoops Best Bet #2: Texas A&M Aggies +4 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Texas A&M Aggies’ odds at the Auburn Tigers from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 3 p.m. ET.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.