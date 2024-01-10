College Hoops Action For Wednesday Night

Videos by OutKick

We didn’t get the sweep yesterday, but we didn’t really lose too much either going 1-1 on the college basketball looks. Now we return to the schedule to shoot our shot. Or, at least hope the teams we bet on shoot their shots effectively to pad our pockets. I have two plays to share with you in the games tonight and hope that we can take home two wins.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State, 8:00 ET

Both teams come into this game on four-game winning streaks and with 11-3 records. The difference is that the Tar Heels are ranked seventh in the nation and have extensive expectations this season, compared with the Wolfpack who are likely a tournament team but would be a Cinderella story. Statistically, on the season the teams even match up pretty well. However, statistics can be misleading and don’t always tell a full story. There is no question in my mind the more talented team in this one is the Tar Heels. Basketball can be tricky though because you never know when a team will go into a shooting slump or the opposing defense just has a really good strategy. The advantage the Tar Heels have is they can beat you inside by dropping the ball to Armando Bacot, or Harrison Ingram. Or, they can let RJ Davis destroy you from the outside, or the charity stripe. I don’t think the Wolfpack has the bodies to beat the Tar Heels down low and I expect UNC to win the rebounding battle in this game. If the guards come down to help in the post, the Tar Heels bigs are at least capable of passing out in those situations and getting the ball where it needs to go. To keep the game close, the Wolfpack guards will certainly need to hit their shots. They currently have four players averaging double figures and some nice contributors otherwise. I don’t love that this game is on the road, and the Wolfpack have beaten some nice contenders this year, but I’m taking the Tar Heels -4 in this game. I think they will be able to dominate inside and when the Wolfpack adjusts, the Tar Heels will start beating them from the outside.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 19: Head coach Shaka Smart of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the second round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Butler vs. Marquette, 9:00 ET

I wish I could tell you that Butler was still a basketball powerhouse. Maybe they never were a powerhouse, but they certainly were a team that you had to respect, if not fear. Brad Stevens has been gone for years now, but the school at least has a tendency to remain competitive. They were 10-2 just before Christmas, but they have lost their past three contests and are starting to slip. The three losses all were by at least seven points with them even losing an overtime game by 10, which is rather difficult to do. Only one of those games was at home, so maybe it is road woes, but they are just 1-3 in conference and tonight’s game is on the road so things don’t look great for the Bulldogs. On Marquette’s side, they’ve been all over the place this season. They started very strong and then stumbled a bit, then looked great, and then stumbled again as they lost to Providence just four games ago and it was an ugly loss. Their most recent game saw them lose on the road to Seton Hall. Playing on the road in college is tough and the Golden Eagles just couldn’t get a stop when they needed it. It was a respectable game, but certainly one that Marquette should’ve won. This shouldn’t be much of a contest and the books don’t think so either with Marquette being a 12-point favorite. I personally don’t want to risk that, but do think there is a side to be played here. I think that this game goes over the 153 total. Marquette should be good enough to score 80 points and I think that Butler will likely put up 65-70 at least. Now, that only puts us as 150, but I think there are more ways this goes over than under. I think this will be closer to a shootout than a defensive battle. Play the over.

