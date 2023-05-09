College Golfer Shoots 62 In US Open Qualifier, Then Disqualifies Himself

Videos by OutKick

Tommy Kuhl, a fifth-year senior at Illinois and two-time All-Big Ten player, shot a 62 in a US Open local qualifier. After firing what was the course record to advance to sectional qualifying, the college golfer realized he had broken a rule and decided to disqualify himself.

Kuhl didn’t realize he had broken a rule until he went out to watch his teammate Adrien Dumont De Chassart competing in a playoff for the final spot to advance. According to Monday Q, another teammate made a comment about the aerated greens they played on, and then it hit Kuhl, he realized he had broken a rule.

Under Rule 13, you are allowed to fix “damage on the putting green” but that does not include “Normal practices for maintaining the overall condition of the putting green (such as aeration holes and grooves from vertical mowing).” A local rule can be put in place allowing players to fix aeration holes, but that wasn’t the case during the qualifier.

College golfer Tommy Kuhl disqualified himself from a US Open qualifier after firing a 62. (USA TODAY Sports/Imagn)

Kuhl explained that he made “multiple” repairs during his round of 62. While it’s likely nobody would have realized he had broken a rule by fixing marks on the green, Kuhl decided to do the honorable thing and tell the rules official.

As a result, he was disqualified from the qualifier.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Kuhl said. “I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I didn’t tell the rules official.”

While Kuhl has to be frustrated about the situation, the story does have somewhat of a happy ending. With him being disqualified it allowed De Chassart to advance to sectionals without having to through a playoff.