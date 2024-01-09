Fans Revolt After No College Football Video Game Update Is Announced During National Title Game

Videos by OutKick
Football fans were not happy no college football video game update was announced Monday night.
There had been reports circulating for several days that EA Sports was expected to make some kind of announcement during the national title game between Michigan and Washington.
Would it be the release date? Cover athlete? Possibly a trailer dropping during the game? There were plenty of possibilities people were considering amid reports something was going to happen.
However, it didn’t happen. Fans stayed glued to their TVs as Michigan hammered Washington in hopes of catching an update on the first game in more than a decade.
Fans flip out after no college football video game update is announced as expected.
An update announcement never came Monday night, and the reactions were pure internet gold. Check out some of the best ones below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:
Do we thinks fans are pretty excited for a new game to drop? The answer is pretty clear, and the answer is yes.
The last game – “NCAA Football 14” came out summer 2013, and then the games were shutdown by EA Sports following issues with likeness and compensation.
Thanks to NIL, that’s no longer a concern and EA Sports has announced the new game will drop at some point this upcoming summer. It was originally supposed to come out in 2023, but was delayed a year.
Then, excitement shot the roof amid reports and speculation some kind of major announcement was going to be made during the Washington/Michigan title game.
You can’t tease fans like that, have nothing come through and then expect them to not flip out. As a huge fan of the video game series, I 100% understand the outrage and frustration.
Nothing beat coming home from the bars in college and firing up “NCAA Football” with the roommates deep into the morning hours. You’d find the most outrageous matchups, and play like everything was on the line. After all, bragging rights certainly were. Fans have gone more than a decade without a new game and desperately want news. It didn’t come Monday night, but let’s hope it does sooner than later. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
One CommentLeave a Reply
FANS REVOLT …. over a video game? ????? …… “Fans” = “Fan Boy” Dave, his two pals Lennie & Squiggy and six guys named Moe in Sheboygan. …. The rest of America is still fighting over Stanley cups at Starbucks.