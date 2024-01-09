Fans Revolt After No College Football Video Game Update Is Announced During National Title Game

Videos by OutKick

Football fans were not happy no college football video game update was announced Monday night.

There had been reports circulating for several days that EA Sports was expected to make some kind of announcement during the national title game between Michigan and Washington.

Would it be the release date? Cover athlete? Possibly a trailer dropping during the game? There were plenty of possibilities people were considering amid reports something was going to happen.

However, it didn’t happen. Fans stayed glued to their TVs as Michigan hammered Washington in hopes of catching an update on the first game in more than a decade.

No update was announced Monday night for the new college football video game. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An update announcement never came Monday night, and the reactions were pure internet gold. Check out some of the best ones below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

EA Sports to the whole NCAA Football community rn: pic.twitter.com/WoxDSTpHiP — Landon Beamon (@LandonBeamon11) January 9, 2024

Me waiting for a NCAA Football 25 commercial release date

pic.twitter.com/9KF3oeTqAx — T8 the Gr8 🎙️ (@_tjreynolds2_) January 9, 2024

When I find out who started the NCAA Football 24 rumor

pic.twitter.com/04Vg0kDnlV — dylan (@NatsRebuild) January 9, 2024

Me at EA headquarters if they don’t announce the NCAA Football game pic.twitter.com/qsIiDdk3xh — sky (@GonsolinRBW) January 9, 2024

Me believing that EA Sports would release the NCAA football trailer tonight pic.twitter.com/xf9EmhQqMj — Nick Potter (@nicholashpotter) January 9, 2024

Staring at the TV waiting on that NCAA football commercial pic.twitter.com/Oesg3oFVUM — Harbinger of Memphis JT (@JoshMTown12) January 9, 2024

Drop the new NCAA Football trailer pic.twitter.com/SJMpQEideU — Mateo (@matt_t_l_burge) January 9, 2024

When there’s no NCAA Football 24 halftime announcement pic.twitter.com/3slg7tCQKE — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 9, 2024

So when’s that NCAA Football commercial drop? pic.twitter.com/eYhnHycmad — Will Edwards (@willye313) January 9, 2024

They’re showing UFL trailers but not a NCAA Football trailer? pic.twitter.com/IffLbAsSqx — KortTheeStallion (@DopeItsKort) January 9, 2024

CFB Fans: “We want the EA Sports NCAA Football commercial!”



ESPN: “Best I can do for you is Arby’s and Dr Pepper Fansville.” pic.twitter.com/UuhSRC09R6 — JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) January 9, 2024

"Yup the game is supposed to come out this summer and we haven't seen anything about it." #NCAAFootball pic.twitter.com/opAmJSP3W5 — Anna Straka (@ThisIsAnnaS) January 9, 2024

No NCAA video game trailer at halftime. EA Sports just finessed us all once again. pic.twitter.com/vLHMf69bWX — Zach 🌎 (@zzachary_1) January 9, 2024

CFB Fans: “So you’re going to give us a preview of the new NCAA Football game during halftime of the Natty, right?”@EASPORTS : pic.twitter.com/4dc7I8pq4J — 𝙿𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚕 𝙿𝚎𝚝𝚎𝚛 🤠 (@PistolPeterOSU) January 9, 2024

Do we thinks fans are pretty excited for a new game to drop? The answer is pretty clear, and the answer is yes.

The last game – “NCAA Football 14” came out summer 2013, and then the games were shutdown by EA Sports following issues with likeness and compensation.

Thanks to NIL, that’s no longer a concern and EA Sports has announced the new game will drop at some point this upcoming summer. It was originally supposed to come out in 2023, but was delayed a year.

Then, excitement shot the roof amid reports and speculation some kind of major announcement was going to be made during the Washington/Michigan title game.

You can’t tease fans like that, have nothing come through and then expect them to not flip out. As a huge fan of the video game series, I 100% understand the outrage and frustration.

Nothing beat coming home from the bars in college and firing up “NCAA Football” with the roommates deep into the morning hours. You’d find the most outrageous matchups, and play like everything was on the line. After all, bragging rights certainly were. Fans have gone more than a decade without a new game and desperately want news. It didn’t come Monday night, but let’s hope it does sooner than later. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.