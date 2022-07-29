Ladies and gentlemen, college football starts in less than a month.
Week zero kicks off August 27, and that means the greatest sport in the United States of America returns in 29 days!
We’ve officially passed the 30 day mark, and that’s a reason to celebrate.
It feels like a lifetime ago when Alabama and Georgia played for the national title. It feels like that could have been five years ago.
The offseason ages us like dog years, but all will be fine in just 29 days. Let me say that again for everyone.
We’re only 29 days away from the season starting! If that doesn’t amp and hype you up, I have to ask whether or not you’re a real fan!
No matter what else is going on in the world, college football is a unifying force that brings people together.
Right now, it feels like America is unbelievably fractured. It’s sad, but true.
Football is one of the few things in America that brings people together from all different backgrounds and beliefs.
I couldn’t care less who you voted for as long as you’re wearing Wisconsin red and white on Saturdays. I’ve never once heard someone talk politics during the two minute drill to win the game, and that’s the way it should be.
So, in 29 days, we’re going to wake up, maybe enjoy a shower beer, fire up the grill, text the boys and then watch every second of week zero action.
We’re almost there, folks. I can damn near taste it!
It’s going to be an epic season, and I hope you guys are all ready for the ride with Outkick!
Not one picture from the defending champs, but one of Wisconsin who did what last year? Uh, nothing. I can’t remember, were they the team that was smoked by Michigan in the Big10 [uh, really 12, soon to be 14)? Who UGA then destroyed? Oh wait, that was Iowa. Wisconsin didn’t even make the championship game.
And Ohio State? They need to learn how to play some defense and they didn’t make their conference championship either.
And Saint Nick needs to do a better job of coaching his 2 deep roster instead of just relying on his starters.
I know Wisconsin is your team, but they suck and no one outside of the state of Wisconsin gives a crap. But yes, the best sport in the world is about to start. It’s awesome even if we have to put up with delusional articles about the Big10…..