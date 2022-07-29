Ladies and gentlemen, college football starts in less than a month.

It feels like a lifetime ago when Alabama and Georgia played for the national title. It feels like that could have been five years ago.

No matter what else is going on in the world, college football is a unifying force that brings people together.

Right now, it feels like America is unbelievably fractured. It’s sad, but true.

Football is one of the few things in America that brings people together from all different backgrounds and beliefs.

I couldn’t care less who you voted for as long as you’re wearing Wisconsin red and white on Saturdays. I’ve never once heard someone talk politics during the two minute drill to win the game, and that’s the way it should be.

So, in 29 days, we’re going to wake up, maybe enjoy a shower beer, fire up the grill, text the boys and then watch every second of week zero action.

We’re almost there, folks. I can damn near taste it!

It’s going to be an epic season, and I hope you guys are all ready for the ride with Outkick!