College Football Playoff Rankings Remain Same At Top – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU

There were no major changes in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

Georgia remained No. 1 at 10-0, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU – all at 10-0. Tennessee (9-1) remained at No. 5, followed by No. 6 LSU (8-2), which moved up a spot. USC (9-1) was No. 7, Alabama (8-2) at No. 8, Clemson (9-1) at No. 9 and Utah (8-2) at No. 10.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will help clear up the top teams when they meet on Nov. 26 at Ohio State (Noon, FOX).

LSU celebrates during its 32-31 win over Alabama on Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU could reach the CFP final four if it wins out for an 11-2 finish, which would include a victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3. That would make for a critical decision involving Tennessee if it wins out to finish 11-1. This is because Tennessee blew out LSU, 40-13, on Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge. So, would Tennessee edge out a 12-0 TCU to reach the final four with Georgia, LSU and the Ohio State-Michigan winner?

The Vols’ only loss is at No. 1 Georgia, 27-13, on Nov. 5, and they continue to have the nation’s top offense.

The second 10 had No. 11 Penn State, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 15 Kansas State, No. 16 UCLA, No. 17 Washington, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Florida State and No. 20 UCF. Washington jumped eight spots after upsetting then-No. 6 Oregon.

The bottom five had No. 21 Tulane, No. 22 Oklahoma State, No. 23 Oregon State, No. 24 North Carolina State and No. 25 Cincinnati.