College Football Fans Reveal What They’re Excited About For 12-Team Playoff, And One Answer Should Be Obvious

College football fans are ready to embrace a new playoff era, and there’s plenty to be optimistic about.

With the past season officially in the books and Michigan the final champion of the four-team field, fans are starting to look ahead for what comes next.

The playoff officially expands to 12 teams starting this upcoming season. That’s great news as fans grew increasingly frustrated with the four-team format.

So, what are people most excited about? That was a question posed Thursday morning on Reddit, and the responses were great.

The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams starting next season.

Naturally, there were plenty of answers that flooded in for what people are most excited about. Below are some of the best ones:

IMO, the first 2 rounds should be played on-campus (the first 2 weeks of December).

Honestly? Just the playoff itself has me absolutely jacked. The idea that we’re finally going to see, more or less, *all* the good teams duke it out and crown a champion is the realization of every single dream 16 year old me had while falling in love with this sport. I’m here for it and I can’t wait. And yeah, there will still be teams crying about not getting the 11th or 12th spot, but odds are pretty good those are going to be 3 loss teams and we can just all ignore them. X-1, X-2 might be bad luck; if you lose three times you have nobody to blame but yourselves. I love it.

I’m (not) looking forward to Ohio State or Michigan spamming r/cfb with masturbatory material after one beats the other 3x in one season. On the other hand on campus CFP games will be fun. I wonder how that will work for students though? Will that game be included in their season tickets if it’s a home game?

UGA making it every year.

More football and less stress on my part.

Would love to see a snow game but it’s probably more likely to be 45 and sunny

That last week of the season where a lot more games are important due to actual playoff implications.

As a college football fan in general, I’m someone who has believed that the CFB regular season is the best because teams going for #1 really do need to win every game. So much on the line week to week. That part of me is sad, because an expanded playoff devalues the regular season games. But, as an NC State fan, I have found myself more excited because it means my team actually has a chance at the title. We can have a good year, and hope for an 1983-style run.

Ohio State playing Michigan back to back to back games.

Florida, Alabama, Texas, LSU, USC teams traveling up north for a north home game in the snow in December.

Arguing that since the 13th best team didn’t make it into the playoffs, that college football is dead.

What’s the correct answer to this question about the playoff expanding?

For me, there’s one very obvious answer to what fans should be most amped about, and it’s not simply the field expanding.

It’s the fact there will be opening round games on college campuses. While neutral site games can certainly be fun, nothing on the planet beats an incredible night game on a home college campus.

Add in the fact teams from the SEC and other warm regions will have to travel to B1G country when it’s zero degrees and snowing, and do I really need to sell this more to you?

Imagine Ole Miss traveling to Madison in December when it’s freezing, sun is down, the lights are on, 85,000 insane Wisconsin fans are going crazy, the booze is flowing and the city is on fire. How can you put a price on an atmosphere like that?

Home games are going to be epic in the new College Football Playoff format. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Plus, playing in cold weather is a HUGE advantage for the home team that doesn’t really exist in the current bowl system. The biggest bowl games are all played in warm weather areas.

Turn down the thermostat and some teams from the SEC might be in for a huge shock.

Will SEC teams be able to compete in cold weather in December? (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s plenty to get excited about, but home games to get things started is going to be by far and away the best part, in my humble opinion. Let me know what you’re most excited about at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.