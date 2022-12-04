College Football Playoff Betting Line Openers

The four teams for this year’s College Football Playoff were announced Sunday. This is the penultimate of the 4-team playoff with the CFP moving to a 12-team format in 2024.

The semifinals are New Year’s Eve: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles hosts the CFP National Championship at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 9.

Below, I’ll introduce the semifinal matchups of the CFP and list their betting lines openers from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Football Playoff Opening Lines

Peach Bowl (Georgia -6.5)

SEC Champion and 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) meets the Big XII runnerup and 4-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The defending champion Bulldogs punched their ticket to the CFP by punching LSU in the face 50-30 in the SEC title game. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett torched LSU, completing 23 for 29 for 274 passing yards and a 4/0 TD/INT ratio.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ohio State backed into the CFP thanks to USC losing in the Pac-12 title game to Utah 47-24 on Dec. 2. The Buckeyes got blown out 45-23 by the Michigan Wolverines in The Game at home in their final regular season game.

This is Ohio State’s fifth appearance in the CFP. The Buckeyes won the 2015 National Championship 42-20 over the Oregon Ducks.

Fiesta Bowl (Michigan -9.5)

Big Ten champion and 2-seed Michigan Wolverines (13-0) plays the 3-seed TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) at State Farm Stadium.

Michigan boat-raced the Big Ten West champion Purdue 43-22 in the conference championship. The Wolverines went into halftime with just a 14-13 lead but crushed Purdue in the second half and covered as 15.5-point favorites.

Michigan Wolverines RB Donovan Edwards holds the MVP trophy following the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This is Michigan’s second appearance in the CFP. The Bulldogs whooped up on the Wolverines in last year’s CFP semifinals 34-11 en route to Georgia’s title run.

Speaking of “backing in,” TCU lost 31-28 in overtime to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big XII title game. It was a gutsy performance by Horned Frogs QB, and probable Heisman finalist, Max Duggan.

He orchestarted an 11-point fourth-quarter comeback, punctuated by Duggan’s 8-yard TD run. However, Kansas State made a goal line stop in TCU’s first overtime possession and hit a game-winning FG to end the Horned Frogs’ undefeated season.

