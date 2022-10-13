There’s a real chance the College Football Playoff could expand in just a couple years.

The CFP is officially expanding to 12 teams no later than 2026, but there’s a coordinated effort among some power players to make sure it happens in 2024.

The 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick are in a race against time, but it sounds like expansion in 2024 is definitely possible.

“We’re trying. We’re committed to doing it. We really are, across 10 conferences and Notre Dame. We feel really good about the work that’s been done across all 10 conferences and Notre Dame these last five, six months. We’re really unified in trying to get it done. It’s just the logistics of this thing are difficult. Not insurmountable, but time is not a friend of ours right now. Time is not on our side,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillip explained Wednesday to ESPN.

While it sounds like it’s still an uphill battle to get the playoff expanded before 2026, it’s good to hear the people in charge are at least trying.

The four-team format was certainly an upgrade over the BCS, but I think most fans will agree that there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

A 12-team field is going to be electric and a massive upgrade over what we have now. That’s why fans want it ASAP. We don’t want to wait until 2026.

The fact there’s a coordinated effort to bring fans a 12-team field in 2024 is great news. It’s something fans everywhere should support.

Now, will it happen? As Phillips said, “Time is not on our side.” That’s a bit ominous, but there’s an above 0% chance. That should be more than enough to make fans excited.