Pac-12 Leading The Charge In Heisman Trophy Race, While Texas, Florida State Making Moves In National Championship Odds

Videos by OutKick

After another wild weekend in college football, we’re starting to see movement when it comes to National Champion and Heisman Trophy odds. Beating both Clemson and LSU has certainly helped Florida State, while Texas is moving odds in its favor. For the Heisman, it’s a Pac-12 roadblock near the top.

In terms of who will be holding up the CFP trophy in January, the betting favorite is still the Georgia Bulldogs, with Michigan nipping at their heels, obviously. But, if you think the Seminoles or Texas has a title run in them, maybe it’s time to bet on the two.

Who Can Dethrone Georgia or National Championship?

This is obviously Georgia’s to lose, but the Bulldogs are starting to worry folks with their slow starts on offense. Heading to Auburn this weekend, it will be the first road test for Kirby Smart’s squad this season, but the Tigers don’t have a quarterback to rely on at the moment.

For Michigan, the Wolverines are making the trip to Nebraska, which should not be much of a challenge, if Jim Harbaugh has his team prepared for its first road trip. One of the biggest tests this weekend for a top-ranked team could come at Texas, with the Longhorns hosting the 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s a look at the updated betting odds for the potential national champion.

Georgia (+200)

Michigan (+600)

Florida State (+800)

Texas (+800)

Ohio State (+850)

Penn State (+1200)

USC (+1600)

Washington (+1800)

Oregon (+2000)

Oklahoma (+3000)

Alabama (+4000)

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on prior to the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Heisman Trophy Odds Are Pac-12 Heavy

Reigning Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams has found some competition at the top, especially in his own conference. If you haven’t watched Michael Penix Jr. play this season yet, I urge you to make it a priority. The Washington quarterback is putting up fantastic numbers, which is one of the reasons why he’s tied with Caleb Williams.

Rounding out the top-5 betting favorites is Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who dazzled folks with his performance against Alabama, and will get another opportunity this weekend against Kansas. After beating up on Colorado, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continues to rise up the board, with Florida State’s Jordan Travis not far behind.

Here are the updated Heisman trophy betting odds.

Michael Penix Jr. (+380)

Caleb Williams (+380)

Quinn Ewers (+500)

Bo Nix (+1000)

Jordan Travis (+1200)

Jayden Daniels (+1600)

Sam Hartman (+2200)

Dillon Gabriel (+2200)

Tyler Van Dyke (+3000)

Kyle McCord (+3300)

Cameron Ward (+3300)

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

So, as we sit here right now, heading towards another crucial weekend in college football, the Pac-12 is having one of its better seasons in recent history. Not only does the conference have multiple contenders for the national championship, they are also the current betting favorite to take home the Heisman, again.

But, as we all know, this can change with one bad performance or loss, so if you think a player like Jayden Daniels can continue impressing voters, maybe take a gamble on the LSU quarterback. If not, Bo Nix is certainly giving you something to think about this week.