College football quarterback Nick Garcia is looking for a new home, again. The third-year signal-caller was forced to re-open his recruitment because of course credit issues.

His decision to study the ocean instead of celestial objects, plants, or other sciences hurt his transfer. Now he is forced to scramble for his next college football opportunity with fall camp just a few weeks away.

Nick Garcia at Glendale College

Garcia, a Class of 2020 recruit from Burbank, California, went the JUCO route out of high school and landed at Glendale College. Over 19 games played, he completed 60.1% of his 587 pass attempts for 4,524 yards and 54 touchdowns en route to All-Conference honors in both years.