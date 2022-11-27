College Football Conference Championship Opening Lines

Now that rivalry week in college football is in the books, and man was it crazy, we can look ahead to my favorite weekend of the college football season: Conference championship games.
Below, I’ll go through DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening betting spreads for the college football conference title games as of Sunday, November 27th at 8 a.m. ET.
Friday, December 2nd
Conference USA Championship: North Texas Mean Green (7-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)
North Texas +9.5 (-110), UTSA -9.5 (-110)
- Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Pac-12 Championship: No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3) vs. No. 5 USC Trojans (11-1)
Utah +2.5 (-110), USC -2.5 (-110)
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FOX
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
Saturday, December 3rd
Big XII Championship: Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) vs. No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)
Kansas State +2.5 (-110), TCU -2.5 (-110)
- Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Kickoff: noon ET
MAC Championship: Toledo Rockets (7-5) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-3)
Toledo -4 (-110), Ohio +4 (-110)
- Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Kickoff: noon ET
SEC Championship: No. 6 LSU Tigers (9-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
LSU +16.5 (-110), Georgia -16.5 (-110)
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
Mountain West Championship: Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) at Boise State Broncos (9-3)
Fresno State +4.5 (-110), Boise State -4.5 (-110)
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
- TV: FOX
- Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
American Athletic Championship: UCF Knights (9-3) at Tulane Green Wave (10-2)
UCF +2.5 (-110), Tulane -2.5 (-110)
- Venue: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ABC
- Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
Big Ten Championship: Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Purdue +16.5 (-110), Michigan -16.5 (-110)
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
ACC Championship: No. 7 Clemson Tigers (10-2) vs. No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)
Clemson -8 (-110), North Carolina +8 (-110)
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
