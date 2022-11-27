College Football Conference Championship Opening Lines

Now that rivalry week in college football is in the books, and man was it crazy, we can look ahead to my favorite weekend of the college football season: Conference championship games.

Below, I’ll go through DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening betting spreads for the college football conference title games as of Sunday, November 27th at 8 a.m. ET.

Friday, December 2nd

Conference USA Championship: North Texas Mean Green (7-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

North Texas +9.5 (-110), UTSA -9.5 (-110)

Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Pac-12 Championship: No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3) vs. No. 5 USC Trojans (11-1)

Utah +2.5 (-110), USC -2.5 (-110)

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs for a TD against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Saturday, December 3rd

Big XII Championship: Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) vs. No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Kansas State +2.5 (-110), TCU -2.5 (-110)

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC

Kickoff: noon ET

MAC Championship: Toledo Rockets (7-5) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-3)

Toledo -4 (-110), Ohio +4 (-110)

Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: noon ET

SEC Championship: No. 6 LSU Tigers (9-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

LSU +16.5 (-110), Georgia -16.5 (-110)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) at Boise State Broncos (9-3)

Fresno State +4.5 (-110), Boise State -4.5 (-110)

Venue: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

TV: FOX

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

American Athletic Championship: UCF Knights (9-3) at Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

UCF +2.5 (-110), Tulane -2.5 (-110)

Venue: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ABC

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Big Ten Championship: Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Purdue +16.5 (-110), Michigan -16.5 (-110)

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FOX

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy celebrates a TD against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ACC Championship: No. 7 Clemson Tigers (10-2) vs. No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Clemson -8 (-110), North Carolina +8 (-110)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

