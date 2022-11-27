College Football Conference Championship Opening Lines

updated

Now that rivalry week in college football is in the books, and man was it crazy, we can look ahead to my favorite weekend of the college football season: Conference championship games.

Below, I’ll go through DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening betting spreads for the college football conference title games as of Sunday, November 27th at 8 a.m. ET.

Friday, December 2nd

Conference USA Championship: North Texas Mean Green (7-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

North Texas +9.5 (-110), UTSA -9.5 (-110)

  • Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Pac-12 Championship: No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3) vs. No. 5 USC Trojans (11-1)

Utah +2.5 (-110), USC -2.5 (-110)

  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs for a TD against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs for a TD against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Saturday, December 3rd

Big XII Championship: Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) vs. No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Kansas State +2.5 (-110), TCU -2.5 (-110)

  • Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ABC
  • Kickoff: noon ET

MAC Championship: Toledo Rockets (7-5) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-3)

Toledo -4 (-110), Ohio +4 (-110)

  • Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN
  • Kickoff: noon ET

SEC Championship: No. 6 LSU Tigers (9-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

LSU +16.5 (-110), Georgia -16.5 (-110)

  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
  • Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) at Boise State Broncos (9-3)

Fresno State +4.5 (-110), Boise State -4.5 (-110)

  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: FOX
  • Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

American Athletic Championship: UCF Knights (9-3) at Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

UCF +2.5 (-110), Tulane -2.5 (-110)

  • Venue: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ABC
  • Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Big Ten Championship: Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Purdue +16.5 (-110), Michigan -16.5 (-110)

  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy celebrates a TD against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy celebrates a TD against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ACC Championship: No. 7 Clemson Tigers (10-2) vs. No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Clemson -8 (-110), North Carolina +8 (-110)

  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ABC
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just college football but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, NFL, and college hoops as well!

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

ACC ChampionshipAmerican Athletic ChampionshipBig Ten championshipBig XII ChampionshipClemson TigersGeorgia BulldogsMichigan WolverinesMountain West ChampionshipPac-12 championshipSEC ChampionshipTCU Horned FrogsUSC Trojans

Written by Geoff Clark

Leave a Reply