College Basketball’s Best Bets for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

I’ll be really upfront here: this has not been a good college basketball season for me with the sporadic plays so I am going to try and put plays out a bit more consistently rather than jumping in at random times. That doesn’t mean there will be an article every day or anything. So, the bottom line here, feel free to fade if you don’t like the picks. I prefer to be upfront and honest about how it is going – hockey = really good; NFL – fine; college basketball = not good.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, 7:00 ET

This game features yet another one of these in-state rivalries. Last night we saw Kansas and Kansas State play each other to an overtime game. I was on the wrong side of that, but think that we have a better shot with this one today. This game opened with Virginia Tech getting two more points than they are now, but I think this game is coming down too much now. I am going to play Virginia -5 in this. Here is why: Virginia Tech is on the verge of a win, but this is not the game it happens. They’ve lost their past five games and their losses have been by 5, two, three, four, and 10. They are playing close competition, but I think Virginia’s defense will be too much for them in this game. Virginia doesn’t have many stellar offensive players, their leading offensive scorer for the season is averaging just 11.9 points per game, but they run an efficient offense. They have won four of their past five games and in those games they have won by 18, seven, seven, and nine. At home during the year (actual home games, no neutral sites included), they have won on average by 14 points. Aside from a loss to Houston, they have won every game by five more points on their home court. This game is different than all of the past ones, but the strength of Virginia at home makes me think they should win by seven. Play Virginia -5.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 7:00 ET

Neither one of these squads are having very good years so far. Ohio State was fine until a recent run of losses has crippled them. They are on a four-game losing streak but three of those four losses came at four points or less. Maybe the issue is that they need a closer right now that can be the go-to guy in the last few minutes. That just doesn’t seem to happen right now. This team that has averaged 78 points per game on the season, they haven’t gotten to that total in five games. This is just their fifth road game of the year and they are 1-3 on the season away from their home court. I still think they win and cover this game because Nebraska is just an average team and this will provide an opportunity for Ohio State to get right. Nebraska is shooting just 30% from deep this season and averages just about as many turnovers per game as they do assists. I think if Ohio State can use some speed and set the pace of this game. I’m taking Ohio State at -6 even if their current play is making me nervous.

I don’t have any other smaller plays for the games tonight. I am hoping to play a couple of totals: Auburn vs. LSU under 137.5 and I think the Bucknell vs. Army game is too high as well and will likely play under 143.5. Neither have been bet yet, but that’s what I’m looking at.

