College Basketball Player Phil Urban Shot Dead In New Jersey 

College basketball player Phil Urban was shot dead over the weekend while sitting inside of a car at a New Jersey nature preserve.

According to the New York Post, Urban was shot around 7:00 PM on Saturday at Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve and was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Mercedes. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the car, which was parked on a trail. Authorities also said they believe he was planning on meeting someone at the Hopewell Preserve.

Urban’s death is being investigated by homicide detectives and at the time of this writing zero arrests have been made.

The 6-foot-6 Urban graduated from The Pennington School before joining Post University – a Division II private school in Waterbury, Conn. He was ranked as a Top 70 player in his high school graduating class for the state of New Jersey.

WELCOME…Phil Urban. Phil is a 6’6 skilled wing from Manapalan NJ who can play multiple positions. We are excited about what Phil will add to our team both as a player and person. Welcome to the nest, Phil! #Signed 🦅🏀🟠🟣 @philurban0 @njpanthersboys @TPSBasketball pic.twitter.com/1xLy2UNLuy — Post University Men’s Basketball (@Post_Eagles_MBB) April 28, 2022

Urban appeared in four games this season with his last in-game appearance coming on December 6.

Post University CEO and President John Hopkins said in a statement to NJ 101.5 that the university will be offering counseling to students and associates.

“The Post University community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student, Philip Urban last night,” Hopkins said. “As a member of the Men’s basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom. “

Urban was just 20 years old.