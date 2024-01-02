College Basketball Looks For Tuesday Night

Videos by OutKick

College Football stole the show this past weekend as we were treated to a lot of Bowl Games, but more importantly, we saw some great games for the College Football Playoffs. Now the calendar has flipped and we are getting closer to March – the time of year when the only thing that matters is College Basketball. At this point, we have seen a good basketball season where there is a lot of parity and different teams look like they could hoist the trophy at the end. Tonight, I have a couple of plays on different games that I think will be interesting for us.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 ET

North Carolina comes into the game with a 9-3 record and is ranked as the eighth-best team in the country. They’ve played good basketball to this point, but I think they still can get a little better. RJ Davis, their guard, has played outstanding basketball and is shooting 44% from the floor. He’s even more dangerous if you foul him as he is shooting almost 95% from the line. I want to see him get more aggressive and start attacking the rim and getting to the line. He has been their leading scorer in each of the past eight games and has put in at least 20 points in each game. I expect that streak to continue here as Pittsburgh really doesn’t have anyone that can stop him. Speaking of the Panthers, they are a pretty strong team, having a 9-4 record at the moment. Their losses on the season have come at the hands of Florida, Clemson, Missouri, and in their most recent game against Syracuse. They really haven’t beaten anyone special with the exception of maybe West Virginia. I don’t know that they have the ability to hang with the Tar Heels. North Carolina can beat you down low or from the outside. I’ll take North Carolina -4.5 in this one.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 04: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels moves the ball against Ryan Young #15 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Iowa vs. Wisconsin, 7:00 ET

When it comes to these two schools, normally I’d prefer a football game, but today I’m settling for a play between them. Iowa comes into the game with an 8-5 record and looking to get a bit of a streak going. They have won their past three games and look like a good club, but they didn’t really beat anyone special. Why do they look good though? Their offense has put up 103 points in both games, they’ve been playing with pace all year and when shots are falling, they have a variety of guys that can beat you. The problem is when they play better competition, those shots aren’t really falling. They were blown out by Purdue, Iowa State, and even Michigan to a certain extent. Now they take on Wisconsin, another team that is certainly better than them. The Badgers are 9-3 on the season and have done a good job navigating this schedule so far. I like what I’ve seen out of their defense this year and really don’t expect that aspect to slow down at any point. Their first two losses of the season came in games 2 and 3. Since then they’ve made adjustments, and held teams down, and while their offense isn’t a team that wants to get into a shootout, they are doing a respectable job of breaking opponents down with good passing and penetration. I’m taking Wisconsin to cover tonight at -5.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024